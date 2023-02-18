Morgan Stanley Boosts Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $12.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 24.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FSLY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE FSLY opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Fastly has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $20.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $164,440 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 32.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.