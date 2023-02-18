Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,097 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 155.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 599,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 365,311 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 15.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,755 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 132.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 41,387 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 63.2% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 86,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 33,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on INGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Inogen from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Inogen from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Inogen Stock Performance

Inogen Company Profile

INGN stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.98. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $36.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

