Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,151 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MYE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,642,000 after acquiring an additional 180,298 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter worth $2,323,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter worth $2,281,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter worth $1,959,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter worth $783,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NYSE MYE opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

