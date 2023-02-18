Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,929 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 0.4 %

PRDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $968.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.