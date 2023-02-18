Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,773 Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,091,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,990 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,926,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,924 shares during the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.8% during the second quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,851,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after acquiring an additional 66,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.4% during the second quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 3,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,923,000 after acquiring an additional 677,500 shares during the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of MCW stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mister Car Wash

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Mister Car Wash news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

