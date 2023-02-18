Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 62.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Repertoire Partners LP increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 1,196,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 189,064 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AMBC opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

