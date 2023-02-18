Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Heartland Express by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Heartland Express by 1.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 40.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Price Performance

HTLD opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.63. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.23 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $119,525.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $119,525.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $119,525.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $119,525.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 2,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $46,787.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $168,181.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,929 shares of company stock valued at $367,695 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTLD. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

