Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.0% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 107,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter valued at about $748,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 40.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 32,420 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter valued at about $3,388,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,472,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SMP opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $888.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

