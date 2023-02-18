Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 266.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 40,236 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHH opened at $13.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.71. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $15.13.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

