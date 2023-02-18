Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 76.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 708.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTOL opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.64 million, a PE ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.39. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $40.10.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.