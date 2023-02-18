Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 133,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 32.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 192,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nektar Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 960,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $31,452.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $121,158 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

About Nektar Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $3.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

See Also

