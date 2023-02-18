Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,476 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,250.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,250.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Connors, Jr. sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $101,373.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,372.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,622 shares of company stock worth $265,786. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NFBK stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $707.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. Analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

(Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.