Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,041 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 29.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,517,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after buying an additional 345,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after buying an additional 235,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 114.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 144,274 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $29.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $41.23.

Separately, TheStreet raised Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,604.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,604.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $65,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $142,604. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

