Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 551 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AMC Networks by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $27.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $44.05.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

