Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 554 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 257.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 17.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $591.47 million, a PE ratio of -92.66 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.75.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.34). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $243.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Profile

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.