Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 859,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 6.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 846,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at about $9,785,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Green Brick Partners Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.