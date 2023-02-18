Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the third quarter worth about $98,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

HIBB opened at $71.70 on Friday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $912.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.12.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $433.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.82 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 34.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

