Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 109.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth $48,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

NYSE CHS opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $646.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $518.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 892,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,030.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

