Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $109,000 Stock Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5,368.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 594.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 708.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $60.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.