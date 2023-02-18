Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $111,000 Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the second quarter worth $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 121.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the second quarter worth $168,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

NYSE:TGI opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a market cap of $833.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.66. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $27.85.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.13 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

