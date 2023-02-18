Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $120,000 Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NX opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.01. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $27.04. The company has a market cap of $878.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $307.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 7.23%. Analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 2,000 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,704 shares of company stock valued at $69,012 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

