Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $120,000 Stock Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,806 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth $1,102,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $41,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $178,036. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $28,739.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,881.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $41,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,036. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,229 shares of company stock valued at $178,975. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $705.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.93.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

