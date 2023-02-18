Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $121,000 Stock Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CEVA during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CEVA by 96.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CEVA during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CEVA by 109.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CEVA during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $765.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.01, a PEG ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.14. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $42.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of CEVA to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CEVA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday.

CEVA Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

