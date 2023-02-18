Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $124,000 Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $19.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $624.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TrueBlue to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

About TrueBlue

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

