Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $128,000 Stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,597,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,683,000 after acquiring an additional 171,985 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 9.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 379,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 34,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPT. StockNews.com raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

RPT Realty Trading Down 0.4 %

RPT Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $10.80 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $920.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

About RPT Realty

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

