Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 299.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 70.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 52.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Hawaiian to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Hawaiian Stock Down 0.4 %

HA stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $540.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.90.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.22. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 55.10% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $50,508.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,493.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,496.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $50,508.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,493.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,340 shares of company stock valued at $193,733 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

