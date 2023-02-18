Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $135,000 Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after buying an additional 424,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,031,000 after acquiring an additional 333,567 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1,507.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 159,272 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,276,000 after acquiring an additional 95,828 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of OPI stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $855.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $26.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,692.18%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also

