Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $136,000 Stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Matthews International by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $301,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,412,179.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matthews International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $39.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $39.64.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $457.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.53 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is -37.10%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

See Also

