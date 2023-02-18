Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 20.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,815,000 after buying an additional 87,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,778,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,342,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 22.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,269,000 after buying an additional 48,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 15.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,492,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

RILY opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Agostino Robert P. D bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.59 per share, for a total transaction of $507,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,233,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Agostino Robert P. D purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.59 per share, with a total value of $507,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 153,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,233,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 256,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,005,553.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 230,586 shares of company stock valued at $9,189,248 over the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

