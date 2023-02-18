Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $145,000 Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in American Woodmark by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 77,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $60.78. The company has a market cap of $972.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.00 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 0.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

