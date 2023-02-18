Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $152,000 Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 612,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,071,000 after purchasing an additional 146,750 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

CHCT stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 217.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

