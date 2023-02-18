Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 14.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 56.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 47,973 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in NETGEAR by 61.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in NETGEAR by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NETGEAR by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,917,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Stock Up 0.4 %

NETGEAR stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at NETGEAR

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $37,078.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $37,078.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $35,742.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,861 shares of company stock valued at $91,232 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Featured Stories

