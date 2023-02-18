Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Titan International by 5,040.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Titan International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Titan International by 65.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Titan International in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $604,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 113,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,153.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 15,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $231,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 892,968 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $604,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 113,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,153.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,784. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan International stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

