Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 17.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 74.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $79,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $120,457.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $79,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $120,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $230,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,521 shares of company stock worth $450,392. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $62.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.73.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

USNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

