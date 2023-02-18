Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,216 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 107.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 80,786 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 75.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 613,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 264,203 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth $615,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 25.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $860.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.71. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $26.23.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

