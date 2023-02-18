Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,729 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 20.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in RPC by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in RPC by 17.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in RPC by 5.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC Stock Performance

Shares of RES opened at $9.03 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.78.

RPC Increases Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. RPC had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

About RPC

(Get Rating)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

