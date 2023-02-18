Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 495 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 245.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLW. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $46.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.