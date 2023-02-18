Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,478 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $775.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.20. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.30%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

