Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 681 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

United Fire Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $28.39 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $715.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42.

(Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.