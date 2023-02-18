Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDP stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

