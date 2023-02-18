Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 47,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $506,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,652,955.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 47,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $506,043.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,652,955.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 4,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $50,843.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,442 shares of company stock worth $612,966 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $7.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $400.87 million, a P/E ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 0.63. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

