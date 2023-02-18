Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INVA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $866.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

