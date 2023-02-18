Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 16,944 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,944 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,650,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,758,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,401,000 after acquiring an additional 126,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,449,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,615,000 after acquiring an additional 138,784 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,401,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,091,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James raised Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Shares of MCY opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $56.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.71%.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Featured Stories

