NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark dropped their price target on NanoXplore from C$9.30 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$6.00 target price on NanoXplore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of CVE GRA opened at C$5.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$804.86 million and a PE ratio of -79.69. NanoXplore has a 52-week low of C$1.43 and a 52-week high of C$5.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

