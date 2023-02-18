NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) PT Raised to C$5.50 at Pi Financial

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.84% from the company’s current price.

GRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$9.30 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

NanoXplore Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of GRA stock opened at C$5.10 on Thursday. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of C$1.43 and a 1 year high of C$5.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a P/E ratio of -79.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.