National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTS. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.65.

Shares of CTS opened at C$4.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 30.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.89. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$3.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In related news, Senior Officer Greg Berard purchased 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.60 per share, with a total value of C$42,816.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$684,369.60. Insiders have bought 17,462 shares of company stock worth $73,870 over the last ninety days.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

