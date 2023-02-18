National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.77 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.72. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.42 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.87 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$136.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$136.56.

Shares of L stock opened at C$118.89 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$95.01 and a 52-week high of C$126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$119.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$116.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$1,635,537.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total value of C$3,119,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,995,455.50. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$1,635,537.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,554 shares of company stock valued at $5,638,729.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

