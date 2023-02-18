National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for CAE in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

CAE stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. CAE has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in CAE by 698.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CAE by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CAE by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in CAE by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

