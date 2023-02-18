National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform Market Weight” Rating for Yellow Pages (TSE:Y)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform market weight rating on shares of Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yellow Pages’ FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on Yellow Pages from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Yellow Pages Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Y opened at C$14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.37. Yellow Pages has a one year low of C$12.43 and a one year high of C$14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$264.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.47.

Yellow Pages Dividend Announcement

Yellow Pages Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

(Get Rating)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.