National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,880 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Stories

